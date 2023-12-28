Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in RPM International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

