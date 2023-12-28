Coastline Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.