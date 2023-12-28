Coastline Trust Co Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.