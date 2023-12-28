Coastline Trust Co Has $463,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.1 %

SWK opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.15, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

