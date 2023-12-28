Coastline Trust Co Has $593,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

