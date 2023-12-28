Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.