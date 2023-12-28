Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $457.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

