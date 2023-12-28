Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.99 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.