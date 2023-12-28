Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

