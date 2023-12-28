Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,905 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $289.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.