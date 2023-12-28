Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of HRL opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $789,713 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

