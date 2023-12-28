Coastline Trust Co Sells 16,118 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

