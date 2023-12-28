Coastline Trust Co Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $215.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

