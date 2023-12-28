Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,019 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

