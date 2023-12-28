Coastline Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $203.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

