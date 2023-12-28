Coastline Trust Co Sells 630 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.69 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.