Coastline Trust Co Sells 7,800 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

