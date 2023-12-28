Coastline Trust Co Takes $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS INDA opened at $48.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.