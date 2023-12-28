Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Lawrence J. Brock Sells 104,767 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.7 %

COIN opened at $185.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $186.97.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.