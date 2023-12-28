Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.95

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 158662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.2%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -720.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612,790 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

