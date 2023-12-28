Comparing Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Home Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $86.72 billion N/A $9.33 billion ($0.02) -45.13 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.00

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Home Capital Group. Federal Home Loan Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Capital Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 9.05% -20.37% 0.29% Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Home Loan Mortgage beats Home Capital Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada. As of August 31, 2023, Home Capital Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 1000355080 Ontario Inc.

