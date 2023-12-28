Comparing Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 7.94 -$83.75 million ($0.26) -13.50 Security National Financial $389.65 million 0.55 $25.69 million $1.44 6.49

Analyst Ratings

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65% Security National Financial 9.35% 11.08% 2.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

