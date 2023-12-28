Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

