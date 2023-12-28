Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
CHCI opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
