ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Holdings Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $23.73 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.