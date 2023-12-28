ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.49 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

