Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

