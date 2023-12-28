Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,681 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES opened at $148.58 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

