Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 15,672 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.