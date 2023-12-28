Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 29,662 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $4,926,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

