Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 5,531 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

