Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 239.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.