Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 263,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,445,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

