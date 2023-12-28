Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,951 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,853,403.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,041,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,003,352.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,252 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,834 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FROG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

