Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

