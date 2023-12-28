Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,058 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 529,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen acquired 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

