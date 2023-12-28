Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,369 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,700 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

