Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $397,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $187.06 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

