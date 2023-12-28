Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

