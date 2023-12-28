Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

