Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:EL opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.