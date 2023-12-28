Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABG opened at $223.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.42 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

