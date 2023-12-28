Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,186,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $142.53 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.