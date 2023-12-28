Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $313.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.