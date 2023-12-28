Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.12. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.