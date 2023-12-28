Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,165 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

