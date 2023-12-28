Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,647 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

