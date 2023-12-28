Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 3,191 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

