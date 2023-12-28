Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 3,555 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $306.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.85 and a 52-week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

