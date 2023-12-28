Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 3,963 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $629.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

