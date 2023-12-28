Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 42,386 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,386 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

