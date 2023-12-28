Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 55,267 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,267 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.